Volumes jump at Hatsun Agro Product Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 23 2024 | 11:04 AM IST
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd clocked volume of 35144 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 25.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1360 shares
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd, ITI Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 23 April 2024.
Hatsun Agro Product Ltd clocked volume of 35144 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 25.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1360 shares. The stock gained 10.42% to Rs.1,130.35. Volumes stood at 4329 shares in the last session.
Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd registered volume of 33.7 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.76 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.36% to Rs.87.37. Volumes stood at 6.58 lakh shares in the last session.
Tejas Networks Ltd registered volume of 5.36 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 62930 shares. The stock rose 17.40% to Rs.1,063.35. Volumes stood at 2.49 lakh shares in the last session.
ITI Ltd registered volume of 11.61 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.97 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.95 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.91% to Rs.304.50. Volumes stood at 8.69 lakh shares in the last session.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd clocked volume of 7.18 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.40 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.37% to Rs.269.45. Volumes stood at 1.45 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: Apr 23 2024 | 11:00 AM IST

