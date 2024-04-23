Tejas Networks hits life high on recording turnaround Q4 results

Tejas Networks was locked in upper circuit of 20% at Rs 1,086.90 after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 146.78 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 11.47 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

The company posted a profit before tax of Rs 232.61 crore during the quarter as against a pre-tax loss of Rs 27.04 crore registered in Q4 FY24.

Cash and cash equivalents grew to Rs 641 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 559 crore in Q3 FY24, registering a growth of 14.67% QoQ. During the quarter, the companys order book stood at Rs 8,221 crore.

For FY24, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 62.98 as against a net loss of Rs 36.41 crore recorded in FY23. Revenue from operations soared 168.13% YoY to Rs 2,470.92 crore in FY24.

Tejas Networks is a wireline and wireless telecom and data networking products company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance and future-ready products for building high-speed communication networks that carry voice, data and video traffic from fixed line, mobile and broadband networks.

The counter hit an all time high of Rs 1,086.90 on the BSE.

Revenue from operations zoomed to Rs 1,326.88 crore in March 2024 quarter as compared with Rs 299.32 crore recorded in same quarter last year.