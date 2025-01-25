Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 24.18% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.96% to Rs 35.04 croreNet profit of Shish Industries rose 24.18% to Rs 1.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 43.96% to Rs 35.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 24.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales35.0424.34 44 OPM %14.187.68 -PBDT3.712.54 46 PBT2.492.17 15 NP1.901.53 24
