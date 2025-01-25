ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 16.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 15.10% to Rs 47037.12 croreNet profit of ICICI Bank rose 16.56% to Rs 12883.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 11052.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Total Operating Income rose 15.10% to Rs 47037.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 40865.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Total Operating Income47037.1240865.23 15 OPM %28.7639.00 -PBDT18501.3015401.82 20 PBT18501.3015401.82 20 NP12883.3711052.60 17
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content