Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales rise 24.63% to Rs 23.33 crore
Net profit of Shish Industries rose 31.33% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.63% to Rs 23.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.99% to Rs 8.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.09% to Rs 85.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales23.3318.72 25 85.7468.54 25 OPM %20.1919.60 -12.6913.10 - PBDT4.993.09 61 12.5710.26 23 PBT4.522.75 64 11.148.98 24 NP3.062.33 31 8.006.78 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 9.15% in the March 2024 quarter

Infosys consolidated net profit rises 30.04% in the March 2024 quarter

Angel One consolidated net profit rises 27.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 1.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Angel One consolidated net profit rises 27.36% in the March 2024 quarter

TV18 Broadcast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 68.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Benchmarks correct for 4th day, Nifty ends below 22,000, VIX crosses 13 mark

Infosys Q4 PAT climbs 30% QoQ; revises FY25 revenue guidance to 1%-3%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 6:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEVodafone Idea FPO OpensPSEB 10th Result 2024 OutGoogle Lays-offIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon