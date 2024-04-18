Shish Industries consolidated net profit rises 31.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.63% to Rs 23.33 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 17.99% to Rs 8.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.09% to Rs 85.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Shish Industries rose 31.33% to Rs 3.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 24.63% to Rs 23.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 18.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.23.3318.7285.7468.5420.1919.6012.6913.104.993.0912.5710.264.522.7511.148.983.062.338.006.78