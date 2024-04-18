Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 68.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.70% to Rs 14.51 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 24.19% to Rs 13.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.64% to Rs 58.09 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 68.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Reliance Industrial Infrastructure declined 68.02% to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.70% to Rs 14.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.14.5117.6358.0968.05-11.784.37-10.604.165.3012.7321.5617.714.7411.6618.9611.833.6911.5413.3217.57