Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

TV18 Broadcast reports consolidated net loss of Rs 51.73 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Sales rise 65.70% to Rs 2329.58 crore
Net loss of TV18 Broadcast reported to Rs 51.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 35.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.70% to Rs 2329.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1405.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 118.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 116.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 51.82% to Rs 8975.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5912.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2329.581405.90 66 8975.975912.09 52 OPM %-6.925.49 --6.233.28 - PBDT-58.5267.71 PL 44.53249.35 -82 PBT-126.8432.67 PL -159.06126.76 PL NP-51.7335.19 PL -118.24116.18 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEVodafone Idea FPO OpensPSEB 10th Result 2024 OutGoogle Lays-offIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon