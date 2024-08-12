Shiv Kamal Impex standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.12 croreNet profit of Shiv Kamal Impex rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.120.10 20 OPM %75.0070.00 -PBDT0.090.07 29 PBT0.090.07 29 NP0.070.05 40
