Shiv Kamal Impex standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shiv Kamal Impex rose 40.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.120.1075.0070.000.090.070.090.070.070.05