Centenial Surgical Suture standalone net profit rises 3.45% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Centenial Surgical Suture rose 3.45% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.59% to Rs 13.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.13.7413.6612.528.491.190.690.400.390.300.29