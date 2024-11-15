Shivagrico Implements reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.40% to Rs 10.86 croreNet profit of Shivagrico Implements remain constant at Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.40% to Rs 10.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales10.8611.36 -4 OPM %7.465.81 -PBDT0.500.36 39 PBT0.090.06 50 NP0.060.06 0
