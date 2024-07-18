Shoppers Stop Board approves additional investment in Global SS Beauty Brands

At meeting held on 18 July 2024

The Board of Directors of Shoppers Stop at its meeting held on 18 July 2024, have inter-alia approved additional investment in Global SS Beauty Brands (formerly known as Upasna Trading), material wholly owned subsidiary (GSBBL) of upto Rs. 5 crore in one or more tranches, by way of subscription to Right Issue of 500 preference shares i.e. 0.01% NonCumulative Optionally Convertible Preference Shares (NOCPS) each at par at face value of Rs. 1,00,000/- each of GSBBL.

With the approval of the aforesaid investment, total aggregate investment approved by the Company in GSBBL as on 18 July 2024 is Rs. 60 core, which includes : a) approved and subscribed by way of right issue to Equity shares of Rs. 4.95 crore and Preference shares of Rs. 50 crore; b) further additional investment of Rs. 5 crore approved at the Board Meeting held on 18 July 2024.