20 Microns announces acquisition of two limestone quarrying entities in Malaysia

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
20 Microns announced that its subsidiary, 20 Microns SDN BHD, Malaysia has signed the share purchase agreements for acquisition of 100% equity shares of Goh Teik Lim Quarry SDN BHD and IQ Marbles SDN BHD for an aggregate value not exceeding RM 15,100,000 (Malaysian Ringgit Fifteen Million One Hundred Thousand only) (Approx. Rs 27 crore).
Pursuant to share purchase agreements becoming effective, Goh Teik Lim Quarry SDN BHD and IQ Marbles SDN BHD would become step-down subsidiaries of 20 Microns.
First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

