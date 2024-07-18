JSW Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 8.87% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 14.99% to Rs 1009.77 crore

Net profit of JSW Infrastructure declined 8.87% to Rs 292.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 320.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 14.99% to Rs 1009.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 878.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1009.77878.1050.9751.40526.22507.23391.64412.49292.44320.89