Shoppers Stop opens its first store in Shillong

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Shoppers Stop opens its 1st store in Shillong on MG Road, Secretariat Hills. This store will offer premium brands and best of the experience to the customers, making it the go-to destination for discerning shoppers in the city and surrounding area.
With the new Shoppers Stop store, the customers of Shillong will get to experience 500 + brands, the latest fashion trends, enhanced beauty experience, a diverse range of watches, bags, and gifting options all conveniently available under one roof. The new Shoppers Stop store in Shillong will have a wide selection of popular and distinguished brands that will only be accessible in the market through Shoppers Stop.
First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 11:35 AM IST

