Shoppers Stop opens its first store in Shillong

With the new Shoppers Stop store, the customers of Shillong will get to experience 500 + brands, the latest fashion trends, enhanced beauty experience, a diverse range of watches, bags, and gifting options all conveniently available under one roof. The new Shoppers Stop store in Shillong will have a wide selection of popular and distinguished brands that will only be accessible in the market through Shoppers Stop.
