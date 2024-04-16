Business Standard
Caplin Steriles receives USFDA approval for Ofloxacin Ophthalmic Solution USP 0.3%

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Caplin Steriles, a Subsidiary Company of Caplin Point Laboratories has been granted final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Ofloxacin Ophthalmic Solution USP 0.3% (eye drops), a generic therapeutic equivalent version of (RLD), OCUFLOX Ophthalmic Solution of Allergan Inc.
Ofloxacin Ophthalmic Solution USP 0.3% is indicated for treatment of eye infections caused during the conditions of conjunctivitis and corneal ulcers. According to IQVIATM (IMS Health), Ofloxacin Ophthalmic Solution USP 0.3% had US sales of approximately $52 million for the 12- month period ending December 2023.
First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

