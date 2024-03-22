NSE SME Enfuse Solutions lists at premium

Shares of Enfuse Solutions were quoting at Rs 113.50 on the NSE, a premium of 18.23% compared with the issue price of Rs 96.

The counter hit a high of Rs 120 and a low of Rs 109.25. About 9.30 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Enfuse Solutions' IPO was subscribed 237.61 times. The issue opened for bidding on 15 March 2024 and it closed on 19 March 2024. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 91 to 96 per share.

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 23,37,600 shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 73.58% from 100% pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilise the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment of certain borrowings availed by the company, to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the IPO, Enfuse Solutions on Thursday, 14 March 2024, raised Rs 6.37 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 6.63 lakh shares at Rs 96 per share to 5 anchor investor.

Enfuse Solutions is a digital solutions provider offering services in data management, e-commerce, AI/machine learning, and educational technology. They combine custom data processes, specialist teams, and in-house software to streamline tasks. With two delivery centers in Maharashtra and a workforce of 448 (as of December 2023), they cater to various industry needs.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 28.03 crore and net profit of Rs 3.22 crore for the period as on 31 December 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The scrip was listed at Rs 115, a premium of 19.79% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock is currently down 1.30% over its listing price.