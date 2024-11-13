Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers consolidated net profit rises 57.63% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.18% to Rs 175.62 croreNet profit of Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 57.63% to Rs 13.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 8.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 5.18% to Rs 175.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 185.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales175.62185.22 -5 OPM %10.867.54 -PBDT21.5616.59 30 PBT15.9311.15 43 NP13.328.45 58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content