3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit rises 86.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 51.98% to Rs 29.15 croreNet profit of 3B Blackbio DX rose 86.62% to Rs 14.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 51.98% to Rs 29.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales29.1519.18 52 OPM %55.4740.62 -PBDT19.5810.50 86 PBT19.3110.26 88 NP14.657.85 87
