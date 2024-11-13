Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / 3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit rises 86.62% in the September 2024 quarter

3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit rises 86.62% in the September 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 51.98% to Rs 29.15 crore

Net profit of 3B Blackbio DX rose 86.62% to Rs 14.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 51.98% to Rs 29.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales29.1519.18 52 OPM %55.4740.62 -PBDT19.5810.50 86 PBT19.3110.26 88 NP14.657.85 87

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Q2 earnings, Q2

Thermax Q2FY25 results: Net profit rises nearly 25% to Rs 198 crore

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

IPO-bound NTPC Green targets to invest Rs 1 trn in solar, wind assets

mutual funds, investors

UTI MF launches two new Index Funds: Alpha Low-Volatility 30 and Midcap 150

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: JMM-led alliance gave Jharkhand migration, unemployment, alleges PM Modi

Whatsapp

WhatsApp wedding invitation scam: Scammers find new tricks to steal money

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon