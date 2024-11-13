Heranba Industries consolidated net profit rises 41.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.09% to Rs 437.42 croreNet profit of Heranba Industries rose 41.10% to Rs 37.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 26.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.09% to Rs 437.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 424.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales437.42424.29 3 OPM %13.6110.44 -PBDT56.6343.99 29 PBT42.9437.81 14 NP37.9726.91 41
