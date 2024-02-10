Sensex (    %)
                        
Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 172.30 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 10 2024 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales rise 18.12% to Rs 3014.00 crore
Net loss of Shree Renuka Sugars reported to Rs 172.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 14.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 18.12% to Rs 3014.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2551.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3014.002551.60 18 OPM %6.368.12 -PBDT-4.5074.40 PL PBT-73.6014.80 PL NP-172.3014.30 PL
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

