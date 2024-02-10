Shree Renuka Sugars reports consolidated net loss of Rs 172.30 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 18.12% to Rs 3014.00 croreNet loss of Shree Renuka Sugars reported to Rs 172.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 14.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 18.12% to Rs 3014.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 2551.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales3014.002551.60 18 OPM %6.368.12 -PBDT-4.5074.40 PL PBT-73.6014.80 PL NP-172.3014.30 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content