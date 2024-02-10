Natural Capsules consolidated net profit declines 76.95% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales decline 12.13% to Rs 39.98 crore

Net profit of Natural Capsules declined 76.95% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.13% to Rs 39.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 45.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.39.9845.5011.8121.233.988.761.797.021.215.25