Natural Capsules consolidated net profit declines 76.95% in the December 2023 quarter

Feb 10 2024
Sales decline 12.13% to Rs 39.98 crore
Net profit of Natural Capsules declined 76.95% to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 5.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 12.13% to Rs 39.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 45.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales39.9845.50 -12 OPM %11.8121.23 -PBDT3.988.76 -55 PBT1.797.02 -75 NP1.215.25 -77
First Published: Feb 10 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

