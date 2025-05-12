Shree Vasu Logistics standalone net profit rises 450.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 31.20% to Rs 40.92 croreNet profit of Shree Vasu Logistics rose 450.00% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 31.20% to Rs 40.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 31.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 29.81% to Rs 2.19 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 18.72% to Rs 146.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 123.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales40.9231.19 31 146.11123.07 19 OPM %26.3425.10 -25.9726.57 - PBDT7.905.56 42 27.0623.58 15 PBT1.430.20 615 2.814.10 -31 NP1.100.20 450 2.193.12 -30
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content