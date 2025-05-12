Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit rises 23.55% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 17.44% to Rs 538.00 croreNet profit of Triveni Turbine rose 23.55% to Rs 93.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 76.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 17.44% to Rs 538.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 458.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 32.69% to Rs 357.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 269.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 21.27% to Rs 2005.80 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1654.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales538.00458.10 17 2005.801654.00 21 OPM %22.3819.60 -21.7719.27 - PBDT139.60106.70 31 514.90378.50 36 PBT132.10101.50 30 488.60357.80 37 NP93.9076.00 24 357.20269.20 33
