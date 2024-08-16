Shri Keshav Cements & Infra standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.65% to Rs 30.44 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Shri Keshav Cements & Infra declined 33.33% to Rs 1.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.65% to Rs 30.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.30.4431.2726.4831.374.895.971.903.001.782.67