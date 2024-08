India's total exports up 2.81% on year in July, Imports soar 7%

India's total exports (Merchandise and Services combined) for July 2024 is estimated at USD 62.42 Billion, registering a positive growth of 2.81 percent vis-?-vis July 2023.Total imports (Merchandise and Services combined) for July 2024 is estimated at USD 72.03 Billion, registering a positive growth of 7.14 percent vis-?-vis July 2023. Merchandise exports during July 2024 were USD 33.98 Billion as compared to USD 34.49 Billion in July 2023. Merchandise imports during July 2024 were USD 57.48 Billion as compared to USD 53.49 Billion in July 2023.

Merchandise exports during April-July 2024 were USD 144.12 Billion as compared to USD 138.39Billion during April-July 2023. Merchandise imports during April-July 2024 were USD 229.70 Billion compared to USD 213.53 Billion during April-July 2023. Merchandise trade deficit during April-July 2024 was USD 85.58 Billion compared to USD 75.15 Billion during April-July 2023.