Shubham Polyspin reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.43% to Rs 11.28 croreNet profit of Shubham Polyspin remain constant at Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.43% to Rs 11.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales11.2810.50 7 OPM %1.513.81 -PBDT0.550.47 17 PBT0.240.26 -8 NP0.170.17 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content