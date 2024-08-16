Art Nirman standalone net profit rises 115.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.36% to Rs 5.50 crore

Net profit of Art Nirman rose 115.79% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.36% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.5.505.229.274.020.570.360.410.190.410.19