Art Nirman standalone net profit rises 115.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.36% to Rs 5.50 croreNet profit of Art Nirman rose 115.79% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.36% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.505.22 5 OPM %9.274.02 -PBDT0.570.36 58 PBT0.410.19 116 NP0.410.19 116
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content