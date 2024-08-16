Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Art Nirman standalone net profit rises 115.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Art Nirman standalone net profit rises 115.79% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 5.36% to Rs 5.50 crore
Net profit of Art Nirman rose 115.79% to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.36% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales5.505.22 5 OPM %9.274.02 -PBDT0.570.36 58 PBT0.410.19 116 NP0.410.19 116
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

solar panel

US solar firms seek retroactive duties on imports from Vietnam, Thailand

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex jumps 650 pts, Nifty rises 200 pts in pre-open

Israeli soldiers gather next to military vehicles, near the Israel-Gaza border, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Israel, April 15, 2024. REUTERS

Gaza ceasefire negotiations extend by another day as death toll exceeds 40K

Paetongtarn Shinawatra

Thai Parliament set to choose new PM, Thaksin's daughter likely nominee

Pro Kabaddi League auction

PKL 2024 Auction, LIVE UPDATES, AUGUST 16: Neeraj and Sajjin are set to go under hammer on day 2

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 7:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon