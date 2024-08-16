Vishwaraj Sugar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 17.29 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 28.55% to Rs 101.25 crore

Net Loss of Vishwaraj Sugar Industries reported to Rs 17.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 28.55% to Rs 101.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 141.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.101.25141.71-6.841.19-13.31-5.16-17.29-9.14-17.29-9.14