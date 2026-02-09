Monday, February 09, 2026 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shukra Bullions reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

Sales rise 153.33% to Rs 0.38 crore

Shukra Bullions reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 153.33% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.380.15 153 OPM %0-6.67 -PBDT0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.01 100 NP0-0.01 100

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

