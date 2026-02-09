Paramount Cosmetics (India) standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.94% to Rs 5.23 crore

Net profit of Paramount Cosmetics (India) rose 50.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.94% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.5.235.564.026.120.170.200.050.060.030.02

