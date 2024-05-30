Shukra Bullions standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.28% to Rs 0.59 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.28% to Rs 0.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Shukra Bullions rose 87.50% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.28% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.