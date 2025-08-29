Shukra Pharmaceuticals wins contract worth Rs 24 cr from HSCC (India)

Shukra Pharmaceuticals has been awarded a prestigious contract by HSCC (India) (a Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs), acting on behalf of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.
The Company has received a Letter of Award (LoA) on dated 28 August 2025 for the supply of Medicines and Diagnostic Kits to Afghanistan (Technical Mission of India, Kabul, Afghanistan).
The Letter of Award entails a total contract value of Rs 24.06 crore for the supply of essential Medicines and Diagnostic Kits, which includes packing, forwarding, insurance, and delivery at the consignee site in Afghanistan.
This order further strengthens Shukra Pharmaceuticals Limited's international presence and reaffirms the Company's capabilities to execute large-scale global healthcare supply projects, especially under Government of India backed initiatives.
