Aegis Logistics Ltd down for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 668.2, down 3.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 9.94% in last one year as compared to a 2.87% slide in NIFTY and a 22.81% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 668.2, down 3.81% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24511.35. The Sensex is at 80132.1, up 0.06%.Aegis Logistics Ltd has lost around 7.55% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33682.85, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.98 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 56.33 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

