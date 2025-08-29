Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSE to conduct mock trading session in F&O segment on August 30

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:08 PM IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will hold a mock trading session on Saturday, 30 August 2025, as part of its routine system preparedness checks. The mock session will be conducted from the Disaster Recovery (DR) site, and the exchange clarified that no new version release is involved.

According to the exchange, the schedule includes a morning block deal window opening at 8:45 am, followed by the pre-open session at 9:00 am and a special pre-open session for IPO and relisted securities closing randomly by 9:45 am. The normal market will open at 9:15 am, while stocks under the special pre-open session will commence trading at 10:00 am.

 

Other key sessions include the call auction illiquid session at 9:30 am, the auction market between 9:30 am and 10:05 am, and the closing session from 10:20 am to 10:30 am. The normal market will close at 10:10 am, with trade modification allowed till 10:40 am.

Additionally, NSE has scheduled a live re-login window between 1:30 pm and 2:00 pm on the same day.

Such mock trading exercises are periodically conducted by the exchange to test system performance, help members familiarize themselves with the setup, and ensure smooth functioning of live markets.

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

