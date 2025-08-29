Bank of Maharashtra slips for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 52.34, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 14.97% in last one year as compared to a 2.87% slide in NIFTY and a 2.97% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.
Bank of Maharashtra is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 52.34, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24511.35. The Sensex is at 80132.1, up 0.06%.Bank of Maharashtra has lost around 7.41% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has eased around 1.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6778.9, down 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 6.94 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
