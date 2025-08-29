Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Bank of Maharashtra slips for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra slips for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 52.34, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 14.97% in last one year as compared to a 2.87% slide in NIFTY and a 2.97% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 52.34, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 24511.35. The Sensex is at 80132.1, up 0.06%.Bank of Maharashtra has lost around 7.41% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has eased around 1.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6778.9, down 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 6.94 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Welspun Corp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Welspun Corp Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd down for fifth straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd down for fifth straight session

Triveni Turbine Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Triveni Turbine Ltd eases for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

HDFC Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon