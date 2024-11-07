Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit declines 55.48% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.58% to Rs 3634.02 croreNet profit of Shyam Metalics & Energy declined 55.48% to Rs 215.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 484.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 23.58% to Rs 3634.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2940.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales3634.022940.70 24 OPM %11.1910.44 -PBDT450.77309.94 45 PBT306.80133.40 130 NP215.50484.09 -55
