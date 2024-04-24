Business Standard
Shyam Metalics &amp; Energy launches SEL Tiger Foil

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 8:16 PM IST
Shyam Metalics & Energy unveiled its latest development, the "SEL Tiger Foil". Crafted with a deep dedication to preserving food freshness and increasing sustainability, SEL Tiger Foil is a testament of excellence in household food safety. Driven by the strong demand and a projected 7.4% CAGR growth in the aluminum foil segment by 2030, Shyam Metalics is poised to benefit from increased demand and business opportunities in this sector.
SEL Tiger Foil, being manufactured in Giridh, Jharkhand by Shree Venkateshwara Electrocast, a step-down subsidiary of Shyam Metalics & Energy, is available in 2 categories, microns, 11 microns, and 18 microns. Each variant is tailored to meet diverse food storage needs. With a range including 9-meter rolls for occasional needs and 72-meter rolls provides an ample supply of aluminium foil for everyday culinary endeavors, with an ideal size for regular use. This launch also heralds a new, nature-friendly box design, underscoring Shyam Metalics' dedication to sustainable practices.
First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

