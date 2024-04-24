Board of Hindustan Unilever approves continuation of agreement with PT. Unilever Oleochemical Indonesia

At meeting held on 24 April 2024

The Board of Hindustan Unilever at its meeting held on 24 April 2024 has approved the proposal for entering into/continuation of Material Related Party Transactions/contracts/arrangements/agreements with PT. Unilever Oleochemical Indonesia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever PLC and a fellow subsidiary of the Company, for a period of 3 years commencing from F.Y. 2024-25 to F.Y. 2026-27, individually and/ or in the aggregate up to an amount not exceeding Rs. 3,000 crores in a financial year. The proposal is subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing AGM