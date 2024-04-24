Business Standard
Board of Hindustan Unilever approves continuation of agreement with PT. Unilever Oleochemical Indonesia

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 8:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 24 April 2024
The Board of Hindustan Unilever at its meeting held on 24 April 2024 has approved the proposal for entering into/continuation of Material Related Party Transactions/contracts/arrangements/agreements with PT. Unilever Oleochemical Indonesia, a wholly owned subsidiary of Unilever PLC and a fellow subsidiary of the Company, for a period of 3 years commencing from F.Y. 2024-25 to F.Y. 2026-27, individually and/ or in the aggregate up to an amount not exceeding Rs. 3,000 crores in a financial year. The proposal is subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing AGM
First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

