Business Standard
Board of Axis Bank approves raising funds up to Rs 55,000 cr

Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 8:16 PM IST
At meeting held on 24 April 2024
The Board of Axis Bank at its meeting held on 24 April 2024 has approved raising of funds:
(i) by issue of debt instruments in Indian/Foreign currency including, but not limited to, long term bonds, masala bonds, sustainable/ ESG Bonds (including green bonds), optionally/compulsorily convertible debentures, non-convertible debentures, perpetual debt instruments, AT 1 Bonds, Infrastructure Bonds and Tier II Capital Bonds or such other debt securities as may be permitted under the RBI guidelines from time to time, up to an amount of Rs. 35,000 crore.
and (ii) by issue of equity shares/ depository receipts and/or any other instruments or securities representing either equity shares and/or convertible securities linked to equity shares including through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP)/ American Depository Receipts (ADRs)/ Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) program, preferential allotment or such other permissible mode or combinations thereof as may be considered appropriate by the Board, up to an amount of Rs. 20,000 crore.
First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 6:02 PM IST

