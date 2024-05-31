Business Standard
Sidh Automobiles reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Sidh Automobiles reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 and also during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 31.25% to Rs 0.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.05 -100 0.110.16 -31 OPM %00 -9.096.25 - PBDT00 0 0.010.01 0 PBT00 0 0.010.01 0 NP00 0 0.010.01 0
