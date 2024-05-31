Sales decline 14.43% to Rs 76.89 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 17.70% to Rs 7.86 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 11.01% to Rs 347.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 313.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Kanoria Energy & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 14.43% to Rs 76.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 89.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.