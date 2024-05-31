Business Standard
N D Metal Industries standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of N D Metal Industries declined 71.43% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.78% to Rs 0.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.03 -100 0.060.03 100 OPM %0-766.67 --833.33-2266.67 - PBDT0.120.25 -52 0.330.35 -6 PBT0.080.21 -62 0.190.21 -10 NP0.060.21 -71 0.130.18 -28
First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

