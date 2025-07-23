Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 10:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sigachi Industries commences operations of its newly established R&D center in Hyderabad

Sigachi Industries commences operations of its newly established R&D center in Hyderabad

Jul 23 2025

Sigachi Industries is set to strengthen its scientific and technical capabilities with the commencement of operations at its newly established R&D Center in Hyderabad.

Positioned as a critical pillar of the company's innovation strategy, this R&D Center will drive end-to-end API developmentfrom lab-scale innovation to commercialization and global regulatory filings.

Commenting on this development, Amit Raj Sinha, Managing Director and CEO of Sigachi Industries stated By investing in end-to-end R&D capabilities and consolidating API development and analytical functions under one roof, we are not just strengthening our backward integration we are laying the foundation for Sigachi to emerge as a high-quality, globally competitive supplier in regulated pharmaceutical markets.

 

GIFT Nifty hints towards positive start; Trump announces 'massive' trade deal with Japan

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals transitions to net-zero debt

Eco Recycling inducts Dr. Sandip Chatterjee on its board

Indices edge higher; breadth positive

INR lingers around one-month low

First Published: Jul 23 2025

