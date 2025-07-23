Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR lingers around one-month low

INR lingers around one-month low

Image

Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Likelihood of positive opening in domestic equities and dollar near a two-week low could provide some support to the Indian rupee in opening trades on Wednesday although recovery in international oil prices may limit gains in the unit. Yesterday, rupee extended slide to settle for the day near a one-month low of 86.36 against the US dollar, amid uncertainty over the US-India trade deal ahead of the August 1 deadline. All eyes are now on the outcome of India-US trade talks, especially as the August 1 deadline for potential tariffs on Indian exports draws near. Indian shares also ended a choppy session slightly lower on Tuesday due to prevailing uncertainty regarding an interim trade deal between the U.S. and India. The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex swung between gains and losses before ending down 13.53 points at 82,186.81. The broader NSE Nifty index slipped 29.80 points, or 0.12 percent, to 25,060.90.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GIFT Nifty hints towards positive start; Trump announces 'massive' trade deal with Japan

GIFT Nifty hints towards positive start; Trump announces 'massive' trade deal with Japan

Inox Wind wins 51MW order from First Energy

Inox Wind wins 51MW order from First Energy

Biocon Biologics launches biosimilar - Nepexto in Australia

Biocon Biologics launches biosimilar - Nepexto in Australia

Stock Alert: Paytm, IRFC, Dixon Technologies, JSW Infra, United Breweries

Stock Alert: Paytm, IRFC, Dixon Technologies, JSW Infra, United Breweries

Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 18.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Aurionpro Solutions consolidated net profit rises 18.14% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 8:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayPaytm Q1 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon