GIFT Nifty hints towards positive start; Trump announces 'massive' trade deal with Japan

GIFT Nifty August 2025 futures were trading 37 points higher in early trade, suggesting a positive opening for the Nifty 50.
Institutional Flows:
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 3,548.92 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,239.77 crore in the Indian equity market on 22 July 2025, provisional data showed.
According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 16054.86 crore in the secondary market during July 2025. This follows their purchase of shares worth Rs 8466.77 crore in June 2024.
GIFT Nifty:
Global Markets:
Markets in Asian traded in the green, with Nikkei leading the gains, after President Donald Trump announced the signing of a 'massive' trade deal with Japan.
The deal includes includes reciprocal tariffs of 15% on the countrys exports to the U.S., with auto duties reportedly being lowered to that level as well.
On Wall Steet, the S&P 500 pulled back 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.4% on Tuesday, a day after both benchmarks hit records. The Dow Jones rose modestly, adding 31 points (+0.1%). Weakness in chip stocks and disappointing earnings tempered sentiment.
Optimism about heavy spending on artificial intelligence has underpinned a rally in Wall Street's most valuable companies, with the S&P 500 trading around record highs.
U.S. trade policy remains a major point of uncertainty for investors and companies as Trump's self-imposed August 1 deadline for many countries to reach agreements with the White House approaches.
Domestic Market:
Domestic equity benchmarks closed mostly flat today, registering slight losses as investor sentiment remained cautious. Market participants continued to grapple with uncertainty ahead of the August 1 deadline for a potential U.S. trade agreement. The Nifty index settled just below the 25,100 mark. All sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the red, with PSU banks and realty stocks experiencing notable declines.
The S&P BSE Sensex declined 13.53 points or 0.02% to 82,186.61. The Nifty 50 index fell 29.80 points or 0.12% to 25,060.90.
