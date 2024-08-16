Aggarsain Spinners standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 76.88% to Rs 22.80 crore

Net profit of Aggarsain Spinners rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 76.88% to Rs 22.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.22.8012.893.824.270.200.170.140.110.090.08