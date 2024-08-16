Aggarsain Spinners standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 76.88% to Rs 22.80 croreNet profit of Aggarsain Spinners rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 76.88% to Rs 22.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 12.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales22.8012.89 77 OPM %3.824.27 -PBDT0.200.17 18 PBT0.140.11 27 NP0.090.08 13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content