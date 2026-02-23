Monday, February 23, 2026 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi Safe Deposit Company standalone net profit rises 1736.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 135.61% to Rs 4.83 crore

Net profit of Delhi Safe Deposit Company rose 1736.36% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 135.61% to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.832.05 136 OPM %53.62-27.32 -PBDT2.590.24 979 PBT2.590.22 1077 NP2.020.11 1736

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

