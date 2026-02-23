Delhi Safe Deposit Company standalone net profit rises 1736.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 135.61% to Rs 4.83 crore

Net profit of Delhi Safe Deposit Company rose 1736.36% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 135.61% to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.4.832.0553.62-27.322.590.242.590.222.020.11

