Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Signpost India slides after CFO Rameshwar Prasad Agrawal resigns

Signpost India slides after CFO Rameshwar Prasad Agrawal resigns

Image

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Signpost India slipped 2.38% to Rs 217.30 after the company informed that Rameshwar Prasad Agrawal, chief financial officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company has tendered his resignation as CFO and KMP on 3 March 2025.

In an exchange filing, the company clarified that Rameshwar Prasad Agrawal resigned from his position due to personal reasons, with effect from the close of business hours on 31 March 2025.

Signpost India is engaged in business of Advertising in general and outdoor advertising in various ways and manners, including indoor and outdoor, newspapers, souvenirs, hoardings, buses, railways, bus shelters, airports, etc.

 

The companys consolidated net profit fell 39.3% to Rs 5.75 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 9.47 crore posted in Q3 FY24. However, revenue from operations rose 7.2% YoY to Rs 112.21 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

HBL Engineering rises on bagging order worth Rs 148 cr

HBL Engineering rises on bagging order worth Rs 148 cr

Volumes soar at India Cements Ltd counter

Volumes soar at India Cements Ltd counter

Telecom stocks slide

Telecom stocks slide

Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology shares fall

Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks edge lower

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 2:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDhananjay Munde ResignationGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEICAI CA Toppers List 2025Ind vs Aus Toss TimeIND vs AUS LIVE SCOREWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon