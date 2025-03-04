Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Auto stocks edge lower

Auto stocks edge lower

Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Auto stocks were trading in red, with the BSE Auto index decreasing 686.94 points or 1.49% at 45331.31 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Auto index, Bajaj Auto Ltd (down 4.69%), Hero MotoCorp Ltd (down 3.61%),Balkrishna Industries Ltd (down 3.04%),Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd (down 2.72%),Bosch Ltd (down 2.35%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Eicher Motors Ltd (down 2.21%), MRF Ltd (down 2.18%), Apollo Tyres Ltd (down 2.18%), Ashok Leyland Ltd (down 1.98%), and TVS Motor Company Ltd (down 1.67%).

On the other hand, Tube Investments of India Ltd (up 3.85%), turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 293.5 or 0.69% at 43073.21.

 

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 45.67 points or 0.34% at 13380.35.

The Nifty 50 index was down 60.65 points or 0.27% at 22058.65.

The BSE Sensex index was down 169.2 points or 0.23% at 72916.74.

On BSE,2060 shares were trading in green, 1793 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

GAIL (India) Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Hero MotoCorp Ltd down for fifth straight session

HBL Engineering consortium bags order worth Rs 148 cr from West Central Railway

Signpost India CFO resigns

Senores Pharmaceuticals to acquire 14 ANDAs from Dr Reddy's

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

