Sika Interplant Systems soars after signing license agreement with Collins Aerospace

Sika Interplant Systems surged 14.35% after the company announced that it has entered into a license agreement with Goodrich Actuation Systems SAS (France) and Goodrich Actuation Systems (UK), each a part of Collins Aerospace.
Under this agreement, SIKA will be licensed to undertake maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) of specific primary flight control actuation part numbers for which Collins is the original equipment manufacturer (OEM). These components are standard installations on all Airbus A320/A321 series aircraft.
As per the License Agreement, SIKA is authorised to service components from aircraft registered in India and select neighbouring countries as defined in the agreement.
"This collaboration aligns with SIKAs strategic objective of expanding its MRO capabilities to better serve aviation and aerospace customers in India and the region, the company said in a statement.
Sika Interplant Systems' core business areas include projects & systems integration, manufacturing solutions, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO). It is also a qualified Indian Offset Partner with a license for defense production from the Government of India. It offers advanced products and solutions to the aerospace & defense sector.
